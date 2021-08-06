As you’re strolling along Washington Avenue in downtown Grand Haven, you might have noticed a light blue hut that looks like it came right from a tropical beach. This is The Tadpole Smoothie Hut, run and managed by Jumpin’ Java. The Tadpole is all about smoothies. Whether you’re looking for a drink that’s fruity or are craving something a little more sweet, this adorable little spot is the perfect place to get a cool drink while you’re spending the summer in Grand Haven.