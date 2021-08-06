Cancel
The History of the 27th Amendment

everything-everywhere.com
Cover picture for the articleApple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Castbox | Stitcher | Podcast Republic | RSS | Patreon. The American constitution was written in 1787, but there was a mechanism built in to amend and change the document. Since 1787 the Constitution has been amended 27 times, most recently...

everything-everywhere.com

