When Netflix first launched its streaming service in 2007, surely no one expected that it would so completely revolutionize the film and television industries. Today, Netflix has nearly 208 million subscribers, and a number of competitors, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Apple TV+ and plenty more vie for a slice of the market. Streaming has become the mainstream way to consume video content, and physical media like DVD and Blu-Ray are the domain of the enthusiast. Today, even big-budget theatrical films are available on certain streaming platforms day and date with their arrival in theaters.