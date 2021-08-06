42 Degrees
42 Degrees specializes in high-end glassware, featuring pieces from over 100 independent glass artists, but they carry a wide arrange of smoking products and gift items. This downtown Glens Falls shop carries glass pipes, vaporizers, CBD products, grinders, rolling accessories, detox products, posters, tee-shirts, jewelry, candles, incense, and more. The friendly employees are knowledgable about the products and happy to answer questions or find a product you're looking for.www.glensfalls.com
Comments / 0