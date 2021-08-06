Cancel
Unturned and Bee Simulator are free to play on Xbox

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that two more games are free to play this weekend for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners through its Free Play Days program. From now until August 8th at 11:59 p.m. PT, open-world survival sandbox Unturned and Bee Simulator are free to install and play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. In addition to these titles, Far Cry 5 is having a free weekend on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.

#Free Play#Xbox One#Unturned#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox Game#Stadia#The Xbox Store
