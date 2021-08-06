Unturned and Bee Simulator are free to play on Xbox
Microsoft has announced that two more games are free to play this weekend for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners through its Free Play Days program. From now until August 8th at 11:59 p.m. PT, open-world survival sandbox Unturned and Bee Simulator are free to install and play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. In addition to these titles, Far Cry 5 is having a free weekend on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia.egmnow.com
