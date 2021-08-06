Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The UConn Pod: Soccer & football on the horizon

By Aman Kidwai
theuconnblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had A LOT to talk about on this latest episode of The UConn Pod. James Bouknight got drafted. Alex Karaban committed. Kemba Walker is a Knick. Aman, Dan, and Daniel also paid their respects to Jonathan XIII, the Huskies’ former live mascot who died earlier this week. We also discuss the Huskies in the Olympics, which we’ve been updating you on every day on this site, and what to expect from men’s and women’s soccer and football this upcoming season.

www.theuconnblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer#Uconn#Mascot#Olympics
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

LiAngelo Ball will 100% make the Hornets roster

LiAngelo Ball was scooped up by the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league squad to have a chance to earn a roster spot out in Las Vegas. Of course, he is the older brother of the reigning Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball. A roster spot might seem like a lock, just because of his ties to his talented brother. However, that is not going to be the case because he is going to go out there and earn it. Despite being labeled a thief after the incident in China back with UCLA, Gelo will come out hungry and prove he is ready to work every game.
chatsports.com

NY Knicks: 3 players who will benefit most from Kemba Walker signing

NY Knicks, Kemba Walker (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images) As this is being written, we’re mere hours away from the first game of the NY Knicks‘ Summer League beginning. We’re finally going to get our first looks at Luca Vildoza (for those who didn’t watch him during the Summer...
NBAYardbarker

Kemba Walker Lost $20 Million For Signing With Knicks

Kemba Walker's tenure in Boston was pretty short-lived. After just 99 games with the franchise, he was sent to OKC for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick. He has struggled to return to All-Star form of late, and there are many questions about whether or not he will ever reach that status again. At 31-years-old there should still be years of greatness ahead.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Did the Hornets do enough for LaMelo Ball this offseason?

The Charlotte Hornets are working on building their roster both through the draft and free agency. They added some interesting pieces through the 2021 NBA Draft by bringing in a gifted scorer in James Bouknight and the uber-athletic Kai Jones. Both guys are ready to contribute to the young roster and are good young additions to their core. The Hornets also brought in LiAngelo Ball on their summer league roster, and thus far he looked to have a shot to make the roster.
Rock Hill Herald

How LiAngelo Ball and the rest of the Hornets’ rookies looked in their first game

During the Hornets’ first Summer League game here, the gym was nearly full. And soon it started to become clear who fans were here to see. About five minutes in, the crowd began to yell, “We want Gelo!” short for LiAngelo Ball, the older brother of Hornets star LaMelo Ball. When he finally entered the game in the second quarter, they cheered. And when he was subbed out with 3:33 left in the game, the fans booed.
SB Nation

LiAngelo Ball is a Summer League sensation. Could he make the Hornets?

This year should have hurt a little extra for LiAngelo Ball. His younger brother LaMelo was just named NBA Rookie of the Year, his older brother Lonzo landed a big contract to be the starting point guard for the Chicago Bulls — and he was languishing without an NBA contract. Sure, there’s no doubt he was happy for his brothers, but the sting of being the middle child struggling where your brothers succeed is a lot to deal with.
College SportsPosted by
The Day

UConn football: forgotten, but not gone

Storrs — If you follow the rhythms of UConn sports through the state media, here is a loose summary of what you've been reading:. Here Is What Paige Bueckers Prefers For Lunch. The Life And Times of Adama Sanogo. How Much Dan Hurley Likes George Brett. Geno: Cream, Sugar Or...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Lakers Are Reportedly Considering Notable Roster Addition

The Los Angeles Lakers have been making a lot of moves for veteran talents this offseason. But according to one report, they could be adding an especially notable one. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are reportedly considering adding point guard Isaiah Thomas to their ranks. The two-time All-Star point guard spent the 2020-21 season mostly out of the NBA.
Portland, ORpsuvanguard.com

Schedule for Vikings volleyball, soccer and football released

The Portland State Athletics Department recently released 2021–22 schedules for volleyball and football, while the men’s and women’s basketball teams released their conference schedule. These are the first full schedules since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Volleyball and soccer will both be played in the fall season, unlike the 2019–20 season, when volleyball was played in the winter and soccer in the spring. Football will be played in the fall as well, as opposed to their unusual one-game season in April 2020. The men’s and women’s basketball teams have not yet released their entire season schedules.
FootballSentinel & Enterprise

Meet Robert Burns, who helps feed the hungry, makes doughnuts and will soon carry the football for UConn

STORRS, Conn. — Robert Burns is already a college graduate, business owner and community activist. He’s also a running back, soon to appear at a stadium near you. “Football’s the focus,” said Burns, who joined UConn’s corps of running backs in May and is already emerging as a leader. “Football is the No. 1 priority in my life. Without a doubt, I know I can come in and contribute, I feel like I can make any play that’s called.”
hogville.net

Pods or divisions?

8 Members and 19 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: hawgjr on Today at 03:05:37 pmSIAP, https://twitter.com/DeanBlevins/status/1420494312996052992. "We've heard the varying reports of SEC teams in potentially OU's 4-team pod. But today, a highly-placed source tells me the expected pod is @OU_Football, @TexasFootball, Ark ... & Mizzou the 4th - not A &M."
GreenwichTime

UConn football confident it's 'put itself in a position to win'

STORRS — UConn football coach Randy Edsall knows the reality of the deal. His team hasn’t won enough games. Attendance at Rentschler Field has been scarce. At times, there’s been little reason for optimism. Now, he’s ready for that to change. “We’ve put ourselves now in a position to go...

Comments / 0

Community Policy