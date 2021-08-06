MLB The Show 21 details new content update, August roadmap
A new blog post from MLB The Show 21 has detailed its latest content update, as well as giving us a roadmap for the next week or so. First up are the new Diamond player awards from the July Monthly Awards Program. Reds first baseman Joey Votto is the Lightning Player from this past month, and eight more players are included as awards items. Collecting three of these rewards items will net you 20,000 XP towards the 5th Inning Program.egmnow.com
