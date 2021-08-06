MLB The Show 21 details new content update, August roadmap

I'm not sure we expected a pitching matchup between the Yankees and Royals on Monday, but that's what we got. After a very slow start to the season, Jameson Taillon has really turned it on. Over his past seven starts (Monday included): Taillon has a 1.46 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 43.1 innings pitched. He's still allowing too many fly balls and not getting enough whiffs but... something is working. Taillon is also giving you volume, too. Given the type of layoff he was dealing with, it only makes sense that it took him this long to get going.