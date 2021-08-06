Day 1 for Pitt football-Narduzzi on RB, ACC, losing a TE

Realignment and expansion have dominated the world of college football since the news of Oklahoma and Texas broke at SEC Media Days last week. Questions remain about just how widespread the domino effect could be, especially in leagues like the ACC. With 14 full-time programs, along with Notre Dame as a partial member, the ACC doesn’t necessarily need to expand. New commissioner Jim Phillips wants to improve the football product in the league, as well as continue to grow distribution for the ACC Network. Any program that is added to the league needs to increase the overall revenue to prevent a drop in the individual payouts to each program in the conference.