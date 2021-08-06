Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Day 1 for Pitt football-Narduzzi on RB, ACC, losing a TE

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

The first day for Pitt football camp as head coach Pat Narduzzi discussed a number of topics including vax rate, RB, ACC and the loss of a tight end

Pittsburgh, PA
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

