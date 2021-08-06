A Bit of a Slap in the Face
To say you aren’t sure you have room for the Canadians (July 28 Beacon: “Open the Border?”), the ones who have helped support this valley for more than 30 years. We have not only supported the local economy when our dollar was much lower than the U.S. dollar and purchased hotel rooms, ski hill tickets, shopping, and dining, but also purchased homes and have and are still paying local property taxes even though we haven’t been allowed to cross the border by land for over 18 months.flatheadbeacon.com
