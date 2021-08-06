247Sports College Football Daily Pod - OC David Raih Joins!

One of college football’s great maxims is that defense wins games and championships. Whether that’s true or those guys picking up first downs and points have something to do with it is perhaps a matter of interpretation. But one thing is for sure — since defenses are critical, defensive coordinators must be, too. As part of our annual Top 25 series, here’s some fodder for the water cooler arguments, as I rank the nation’s top 25 FBS defensive coordinators.