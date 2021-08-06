Cancel
247Sports College Football Daily Pod - OC David Raih Joins!

On today’s episode of the 247Sports College Football Daily, offensive coordinator David Raih joins Trey Scott to to break down the Vanderbilt offense! They discuss his previous experience in college and the NFL and what Vanderbilt's offense could look like in year one under Clark Lea! Thanks for listening and make sure to rate, review, and follow the 247Sports College Football Daily Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

