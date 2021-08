We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re not familiar with the cottagecore trend, let me give you a brief rundown. Taking social media by storm throughout 2020, cottagecore is essentially a romanticized interpretation of rural agricultural life. The popular aesthetic is brought to life with fancy florals, botanical accents, and vintage-inspired decor, and there’s no sign of the trend slowing down. Bringing a sense of escapism to everyday modern life, cottagecore is still thriving, so if you’re a fan of the wholesome trend, you’re in luck.