Mailbox Explosion

By hcorson
youralaskalink.com
 5 days ago

On June 15, a resident in the 11000 block of glacier highway reported being woken up in the middle of the night by what sounded like a large firework going off. The resident did not think too much about it at the time, due to the 4th of July being in the near future. In the morning, the resident found that their mailbox had been destroyed. Pieces of the mailbox could be found up to 150 feet in all directions. It is unknown if the mailbox was destroyed by a firework, explosive, or by other means.

www.youralaskalink.com

