Video: Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane jaw jack at UFC 265 weigh-in staredowns

UFC 265 sets sail this Saturday night (August 7th) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with top-5 heavyweights gracing the main event, and a featherweight G.O.A.T. looking to extend his legacy in the bantamweight division in the co-main. We’ve got the UFC’s #2 ranked Derrick Lewis throwing down with the #3 ranked Ciryl Gane in the featured matchup, with the winner capturing an arbitrary interim title — and then it’s Jose Aldo taking on the UFC’s #9 ranked bantamweight, Pedro Munhoz, before that. Bloody Elbow is here to provide the betting lines for these stellar bouts, as well as for the rest of the UFC 265 lineup.