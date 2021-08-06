Cancel
Video: Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane jaw jack at UFC 265 weigh-in staredowns

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are ready to bang after sizing each other up at the UFC 265 ceremonial weigh-in (watch here) staredown. Lewis (25-7) and Gane (9-0) got up closer and personal at Friday’s faceoff, ahead of their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title fight taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on Sat., Aug. 7, 2021, via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).

