Frontier Airlines announces a new employee vaccine policy effective October 1

worldairlinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier Airlines has joined United Airlines in requiring vaccine shots for its employees:. Frontier Airlines, a leader in health measures throughout the pandemic, today announced a policy for all direct employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021. The latest action comes as COVID-19 cases – specifically of the Delta variant – have rapidly increased throughout the U.S.

