Special Weather Statement issued for East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Laramie County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Scotts Bluff, northwestern Kimball, western Banner, southeastern Goshen and east central Laramie Counties through 415 PM MDT At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Albin, or 31 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Albin around 340 PM MDT. Harrisburg around 410 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH