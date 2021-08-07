Rain Chances This Week Followed By Summer Heat

Scattered showers stay with us through the overnight and then into early Saturday morning. The good news? The chance for an isolated shower and the overall cloud cover that's associated with rain will limit the ability for fog to form across the Tennessee Valley.

We'll hold onto the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the heart of Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Our weather pattern will be one that limits the opportunity for rain and gets rid of the cloud cover on Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will sit in the mid and upper 80s on Saturday and then the upper 80s and low 90s by the time we get to Sunday.

Once we hit Monday, we begin to talk about a very Summer weather pattern across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. This weather pattern will involve an area of high pressure in the Gulf Of Mexico. Y'all know that means we'll be talking about hot and humid days across the Tennessee Valley with daily opportunities for rain.

The forecast reflects exactly that. Heat Indices Monday - Wednesday of next week should have no issues climbing into the triple-digits.

The Tropics

We're watching a couple of different systems in the Atlantic Ocean that are closer to Africa than they are the United States. All tropical systems form off the coast of Africa.

The first system in Yellow has a small chance of further development over the next five days.

The second system, has a higher chance of development in the next five days. These things are only worth a mention because they wouldn't have an impact on our forecast for at least another two weeks.