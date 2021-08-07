Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain Chances This Week Followed By Summer Heat

Posted by 
WZDX
WZDX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoHJv_0bKH8vzj00

Scattered showers stay with us through the overnight and then into early Saturday morning. The good news? The chance for an isolated shower and the overall cloud cover that's associated with rain will limit the ability for fog to form across the Tennessee Valley.

We'll hold onto the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms through the heart of Saturday afternoon and into Saturday evening. Our weather pattern will be one that limits the opportunity for rain and gets rid of the cloud cover on Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will sit in the mid and upper 80s on Saturday and then the upper 80s and low 90s by the time we get to Sunday.

**What's the weather look like where you live? Text your weather photos to (256)382-2692**

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20EVwn_0bKH8vzj00

Once we hit Monday, we begin to talk about a very Summer weather pattern across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. This weather pattern will involve an area of high pressure in the Gulf Of Mexico. Y'all know that means we'll be talking about hot and humid days across the Tennessee Valley with daily opportunities for rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TR5Sh_0bKH8vzj00

The forecast reflects exactly that. Heat Indices Monday - Wednesday of next week should have no issues climbing into the triple-digits.

The Tropics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27G01R_0bKH8vzj00

We're watching a couple of different systems in the Atlantic Ocean that are closer to Africa than they are the United States. All tropical systems form off the coast of Africa.

The first system in Yellow has a small chance of further development over the next five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KMsC_0bKH8vzj00

The second system, has a higher chance of development in the next five days. These things are only worth a mention because they wouldn't have an impact on our forecast for at least another two weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7CtE_0bKH8vzj00

Comments / 0

WZDX

WZDX

Huntsville, AL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Indices#Atlantic Ocean#North Alabama#Southern Middle Tennessee#Tropics#Yellow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmenthoiabc.com

Heat and strong storms possible

Dangerous heat will become the main focus through much of Tuesday's forecast before we see another round of strong storms possible this evening. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through Tuesday morning into the afternoon, allowing for temperatures to quickly build, reaching the lower 90's. Factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits this afternoon. While we look to remain dry through much of the work day, a few storms are possible due to the humidity.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking storms and dangerous heat this afternoon

TUESDAY: Highs in the mid-90s today. Humidity is oppressive this afternoon and that will boost the heat index up to 104 degrees. This heat and moisture has made the atmosphere largely unstable and a line of storms is possible late today. Heavy rain moves through northwest Missouri around 4 pm and slides through this afternoon. Storms will become widespread and move through as a heavy line heading into the evening.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Heat index values continue to climb, daily storm chances remain

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, with scattered PM showers and storms. Strong winds and heavy rain are possible with any storms that turn severe. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 94 (90-97), Heat Index: 96-100 Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers early. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 72 (70-75)
EnvironmentKCTV 5

FORECAST: Heat advisory in effect through Thursday, lower temps this weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect from now through Thursday evening for everyone in our viewing area due to the high heat and elevated humidity levels. Expect mostly clear skies tonight while a steady south breeze holds humidity in the sticky range as temperatures slip into the upper 70s by daybreak. The heat Tuesday will send the mercury in area thermometers easily over 90 degrees while the heat index pushes toward one hundred ten. this is the kind of heat you can expect over the next several days with little chance for a break outside of an isolated rain chance over the next several days.
EnvironmentVincennes Sun Commercial

Extreme heat expected in Region Tuesday; storms possible this evening

One day after dangerous storms threatened the area, the National Weather Service says Region residents can expect another hot, humid day Tuesday with powerful thunderstorms possible this evening. A heat advisory first issued Monday remains in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, with heat index values — the measure...
EnvironmentWVNT-TV

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday, Wet Week Ahead

Tuesday the chance of some passing showers grows during the afternoon hours, some of these could be slow movers thanks to high pressure which could cause a few isolated issues wherever they sit. We need the rain, however, so this is very beneficial, and widespread flooding is not expected. Temperatures will be very warm as highs make it back into the mid and upper 80s.
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking another hot day, with storms this afternoon

TUESDAY: Another hot afternoon setting up with highs getting into the middle 90’s again. You’ll feel the humidity as soon as you step outside, and that will make it feel like the middle 100’s. All of this heat and humidity looks to fuel some storms later today, some of which could be strong. Anytime after 3-4 PM is when to expect those storms with the biggest concern being damaging winds.
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

High heat and humidity continue; Cooler with rain by weekend

The Heat Advisory continues for all of the Four States through Thursday, due to heat index values near 105 each afternoon. Chances for rain should hold off until late Thursday night–then, we will see on-and-off showers and storms Friday through Sunday. This rain is along a cold front that will cool us down slightly into the weekend. Note: This system will not be a washout, and plenty of dry time is expected. The early part of next week is trending drier at this time, but an afternoon pop-up storm or two cannot be ruled out.
Environmentwccbcharlotte.com

Torrid Temperatures Take Over

We just saw our hottest day in the Metro in over a week on Monday, and there’s plenty more where that came from. In fact, the remainder of the week looks just as hot, if not hotter, as a classic summertime pattern takes hold of the Carolinas. A dome of tropical high pressure has set up shop over the Southeast, keeping both humidity levels and temperatures high while keeping organized rainmaking systems at bay for much of the week ahead. Expect highs in the 80s and 90s with only afternoon pop-up storms to cool us down.
EnvironmentReporter

Severe storms, threat from the tropics and big time heat

Weather threats today include severe weather in the Midwest, tropical storm development in the Caribbean, and a heat wave for the Plains and Northwest. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details. TownNews.com Content Exchange — Tags Cnn. TownNews.com Content Exchange.
EnvironmentWDSU

Hot weather with afternoon storms

Morning lows will drop into the mid 70s to low 80s. Hot day ahead. Highs low to mid 90s. Heat index 100-108. Expect some afternoon storms with brief locally heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Expect a similar forecast through the week. We are watching Potential Tropical Cyclone Six. It is possible it will become a tropical storm in the morning. Forecast to move near the Dominican Republic Wednesday, near Cuba Thursday and Friday and in the SE Gulf by Saturday. The strength of the system will depend on if it goes over land or over water. If it moves over land, it will not be as strong. If it moves over the warm water it will be stronger.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Same summertime pattern of heat and rain chances while also watching the tropics

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast today will again bring the same summertime fare of heat, humidity, high heat index values and a chance of some widely scattered storms by midday and afternoon. Temperatures heat up quickly through the morning, maxing out in the lower to middle 90s with the heat index up to around 105 to 107 this afternoon. Rain chances remain at 30% for those summertime pop-up storms that will revisit the area today, primarily from midday through late afternoon.
Environmentwcbi.com

Heat Advisory in effect as a hot & humid Tuesday is ahead

SUMMARY: A Heat Advisory is in effect for all our Mississippi and Alabama counties today as highs will get up to the mid 90s, but with the heat index..it’s going to feel like 105 degrees or more out there. TROPICS: We area continuing to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone Six this...
EnvironmentNews4Jax.com

Summer heat and storms as kids return to school, Richard is tracking the tropics

High pressure with light wind will lead to scattered showers and isolated storms. Some may produce strong gusty, downburst wind. Light steering winds will also result in locally heavy rainfall. Best coverage where sea breezes and outflow boundaries merge this afternoon through early evening, mainly between I-95 and highway 301. Expect weakening after sunset.
Environmentwxxv25.com

8/10 – Rob’s “Elevated Heat Index” Tuesday Morning Forecast

The normal summertime pattern will be dominate the region through Thursday. Southerly to southeasterly surface winds will help to enhance warm air advection and moisture advection over the next few days, which will help with lifting in the environment. Scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly during the peak daytime heating hours. These storms will have the potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Heat index values will be below heat advisory criteria for the next few days with heat index values hovering in the low 100s to mid-100s. So, it will still feel very hot and muggy as well, unless you are one of the lucky ones to receive an afternoon shower or storm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy