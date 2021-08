FORT HALL, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho man who officials say stabbed another man to death on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation has been found guilty of second-degree murder. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Justin Beasley, 27, of Fort Hall got into an argument with 23-year-old Austin Pevo in February of 2018. Officials say Beasley ended up stabbing Pevo two times in the chest.