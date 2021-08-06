Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

United Airlines to require all U.S. employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by fall

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines will require all of its U.S.-based employees get the COVID-19 vaccine by this fall. Earlier this year, United CEO Scott Kirby said he wanted to make the vaccine mandatory as long as the Chicago-based airline wasn’t the only company to do so. Now, with COVID-19 cases rising, United joins companies including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Tyson Foods that have said they will require employees working in person get the shot.

