Rihanna’s net worth has skyrocketed over the past few years, and ‘Forbes’ just announced that the singer has become a billionaire and the richest female musician. Rihanna, 33, did sing the praises of “Work” back in 2016, and it’s all paying off! The ANTI singer was named a billionaire on Wednesday August 4 by Forbes. The financial magazine said that Rihanna has a $1.7 billion net worth, and it named her as the richest woman in music, and she’s the second wealthiest female entertainer, right behind Oprah Winfrey.