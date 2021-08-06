HCA Houston Healthcare names new CEO for TMC-area hospital

HCA Houston Healthcare, the local division of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), has appointed a new CEO of a hospital near the Texas Medical Center. Chris Osentowski will take over the top executive role at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center on Aug. 23. Osentowski's responsibilities will include improving the patient care and experience and overseeing multiple large-scale capital improvement projects at the 444-bed hospital, located at 1313 Hermann Drive in the Museum District.