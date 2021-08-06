Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

HCA Houston Healthcare names new CEO for TMC-area hospital

By Sara Samora
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHCA Houston Healthcare, the local division of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), has appointed a new CEO of a hospital near the Texas Medical Center. Chris Osentowski will take over the top executive role at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center on Aug. 23. Osentowski's responsibilities will include improving the patient care and experience and overseeing multiple large-scale capital improvement projects at the 444-bed hospital, located at 1313 Hermann Drive in the Museum District.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hca Healthcare#Tmc#Health Care#Ceo#Tmc#Hca Healthcare Inc#British#Glaxosmithkline Llc#The Plano Ymca#Hca Houston Healthcare#Asian Colleague Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy