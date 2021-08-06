Cancel
Pitt County, NC

Waldrum: 85 percent of COVID in ENC is delta variant

By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the delta variant’s rapid takeover as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in eastern North Carolina, health officials want people to know vaccines are the best shot they have of stamping out the virus. Dr. Michael Waldrum, president and CEO of Vidant Health, said on Friday that the strain now...

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

