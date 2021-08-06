Cancel
Montgomery Zoo Cancels Zoobilation Fundraiser Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery Zoo has announced that it has canceled its Zoobilation fundraiser due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The event was scheduled for September 16. In a statement, the Montgomery Zoo and the Montgomery Area Zoological Society said it made its decision “…with careful consideration for the safety, health and well-being of the public, invited guests, participating vendors and zoo staff.”

