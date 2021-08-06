Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

PODCAST: We got to watch Oregon's first practice of fall camp

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Duck football program held their first official football practice of the 2021 college football season on Friday, August 6th on their outside practice fields at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack were all able to attend the practice and take in what happened and what was important to discuss. On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, Matt, Erik, and Jared discuss the program's first big day of football, what and who stood out the most, and the trio also discusses the suspensions of two Oregon football starters on the defensive side of the ball.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Basketball
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#The Oregon Duck#American Football#Duckterritory Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Related
Oregon State247Sports

PODCAST: What we learned from Oregon's 2021 Media Day

The Oregon Ducks are going to try and win the Pac-12 Football Championship for a third straight year in 2021, and the journey to that goal began on Tuesday afternoon from inside the Autzen Stadium Club Room. Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal and over 25 football players took part in the annual Oregon Football Media Day event. We learned a lot about this Oregon football program and why they are set up for yet another impressive and exciting college football season.
College Sports247Sports

PODCAST: Breaking down 5-star Kel'el Ware's commitment to Oregon

Dana Altman has done it again. The Oregon Duck men's basketball program has landed another five-star verbal commitment in the class of 2022. This time the Ducks have secured one of the best center prospects in the country. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil of DuckTerritory.com discuss the latest five-star player...
College Sports247Sports

MAILBAG PODCAST: What's stood out after watching two football practices?

What caught our eye through the first few practices of fall camp?. On today's episode of the DuckTerritory Podcast, Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss a wide range of Oregon Duck football questions. Some about fall camp and the early impressions we have after getting into practice for the first few days, to what is the status of senior receiver Jaylon Redd and senior receiver Johnny Johnson III, to what is the ceiling at quarterback and Anthony Brown, to how would we spend 10 extra points for the entire year for Oregon football.
College Sports247Sports

USC 2021 Fall Camp Day Two: Quarterbacks

Fall camp is underway and that means that USC’s quarterbacks have picked up where they left off in spring ball. For starter Kedon Slovis, that means ramping up to meet the high expectations that comes with a Preseason First Team All Pac-12 selection among numerous other accolades. For freshmen Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart that means resuming the battle for QB2 which regardless of what you may have heard elsewhere, is far from resolved. Those three get the focus but it should be noted that transfer Brenden Costello has joined the mix and with #29 added to some of the distinct jersey numbers in the QB room along with Brad Aoki’s #38 and Isaac Ward’s #31.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Observations from Auburn’s 1st newcomer practice of fall camp

After holding a morning practice for its veteran players on Friday, Auburn held an afternoon practice session for its newcomers to wrap up the first day of fall camp. The split-squad practices allowed Auburn an opportunity to get everyone adequate reps as the teams gears up for the season, and the “newcomer” session actually included multiple returning players -- likely to make sure there were enough players at each position on both sides of the ball at each practice Friday. The media was granted a 20-minute viewing window for the early session, and observations from that practice can be found here. As for the afternoon, the local media was given a window of approximately 15 minutes to check out the newcomers.
Arizona State247Sports

Everything Jayden Daniels said after ASU's first camp practice

After the first day of fall camp on Wednesday, Arizona State sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke about the adjustment to practicing in extreme heat, some other outstanding skill position players on the offense, and where he hopes to improve this season. On his feelings after the first day of fall...
Oregon State247Sports

Everything Mario Cristobal said after Oregon's first day of camp

Here is a transcript of Mario Cristobal's first press engagement of fall camp. This 15-minute media event took place just after the first day of fall camp in the HDC courtyard on Friday afternoon. Opening statement. “It’s what you’d expect out of a first day. Everyone is out there going...
San Diego, CA247Sports

Video/quotes: Herm Edwards after first practice of fall camp

Here is what Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said after his team's first practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning. “We’re still here wearing masks, so that kind of tells you where we’re at. There’s still an opponent that is invisible that we’re playing against and we’re very aware of that. Our guys have done a fabulous job when it comes to the vaccinations. We’re in a good place and we’re getting better each day, which is good, so that’s important. I think this team understands what happened to us last year, and it wasn’t a lot of fun for anybody. So, going forward, our plan is very simple. Tomorrow, we get to show up and do it again, and we’ve got to be better, and that’s kind of our mindset this whole season, just win the day. Tomorrow’s a new day and we have to get better, collectively.”
Oregon Statescoopduck.com

Oregon football fall practice notebook 8.6

Day one of Oregon’s football season is officially in the books. If anybody wasn’t aware that preseason camp kicked off today, strength coach Aaron Feld made it known by emphatically greeting every player that entered the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex and bringing his typical loud form of energy during warmups. Following practice,...
Footballsjvsun.com

Bulldogs kick off fall camp with first normal practice since 2019

With less than a month to go until the season opener at Bulldog Stadium against UConn, Season No. 2 under head coach Kalen DeBoer is officially underway. The Bulldogs kicked off fall camp on Friday, the first of 25 practices before the matchup with the Huskies. It was the first...
NFLPosted by
VolunteerCountry

VR2 on SI Podcast: Talking Tennessee's First Media Day to Kickoff Fall Camp

VR2 on SI Pod host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols are back with an action-packed episode of the VR2 on SI Podcast going over Tennessee's Media Day to kickoff fall camp. Jake goes into depth regarding what was said about the Vols on offense, most importantly the quarterback battle, defense and the transparent, comfortable and confident vibe Tennessee football is bringing to the 2021 season. Listen to the full podcast below:
Oregon State247Sports

Instant takeaways from Oregon's second day of fall camp

Oregon held its second practice of fall camp on Saturday morning outside on the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex practice turfs. The sun broke through a light cloud layer to open practice before beating down for the rest of it. Once again, the team was dressed in what Mario Cristobal referred to as...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Observations from Ohio State’s First Practice of Preseason Camp:

With 29 days to go until the Sept. 2 season opener at Minnesota, Ohio State returned to the practice field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday for its first of 25 practices in preseason camp. Media members were welcomed back to the facility to watch the first six periods of the early morning practice, allowing us to get our first glimpse of the Buckeyes in on-field action since the spring game.
NFLgainesvillebizreport.com

Chris Doering Mortgage to Sponsor FWAA All-America Team and Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award

Chris Doering Mortgage has teamed up with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for the sponsorship of its 2021 Freshman All-America Team including establishing Doering’s former coach, Steve Spurrier, as the namesake of the FWAA First-Year Coach Award. This will be the 21st straight season in which the FWAA has named a Freshman All-America Team and the 20th consecutive year for the First-Year Coach, although the first time with a namesake for the award.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said before first practice of fall camp

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football was back on the practice fields at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the first practice of fall camp Friday. The Cowboys are less than a month out from the season opener against Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 4, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State has a total of 24 practices between now and the first game, which means there is still plenty of work to put in before kickoff of the 2021 season.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Eager Rocky football team sets course toward season with first practice of fall camp

BILLINGS — Alex Bush is one of 16 Rocky Mountain College seniors taking advantage of an extra season of eligibility afforded them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday marked Day 1 of fall camp for Bush and the entire Battlin’ Bears team as it sets it sights on a 10-game fall schedule, its first in two years. And Bush, a 250-pound defensive end, wore a big smile after a two-hour, helmets-only practice in 90-plus-degree heat at Herb Klindt Field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy