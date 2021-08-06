PODCAST: We got to watch Oregon's first practice of fall camp
The Oregon Duck football program held their first official football practice of the 2021 college football season on Friday, August 6th on their outside practice fields at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. DuckTerritory.com's Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack were all able to attend the practice and take in what happened and what was important to discuss. On this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast, Matt, Erik, and Jared discuss the program's first big day of football, what and who stood out the most, and the trio also discusses the suspensions of two Oregon football starters on the defensive side of the ball.247sports.com
Comments / 0