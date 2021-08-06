Cancel
‘American Pickers’: Here’s Mike Wolfe’s Favorite Slang from Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QPSv_0bKH4pYX00

If you are a viewer of American Pickers, then you might know host Mike Wolfe uses slang terms here and there. So, what is his favorite slang?

In a 2017 interview for Antiques and the Arts Magazine, Wolfe said it’s the term “Freestyle.”

“It reminds me of what I used to do,” Wolfe said. “I’m grateful to be where I am and I appreciate all the advantages I have now. But before American Pickers, before people on the road recognized me, I could just head out, following leads and my own instincts, and see what I could see. That was freestylin’ and it was pure joy.”

Wolfe apparently tapped into his inner Easy Rider mood on those days. He might have even cranked up Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild” out while he was freestylin’.

These days, though, American Pickers has, according to Wolfe, 6 million people watching that show every week. It’s pretty hard for him to “freestyle” when so many recognize his face from The History Channel TV show.

American Pickers is back for another season. Catch a new episode at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central on The History Channel.

‘American Pickers’ Host, Ex-Wife Took Out Loan for Nashville Store

One of the things that American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his now-ex-wife Jodi did was take out a loan for their new Nashville store.

But the timing is quite interesting. They took out a Paycheck Protection Program loan, which is backed by U.S. Small Business Administration. Because of COVID-19, small businesses have been getting these loans to keep their payrolls afloat.

In a story published by The Sun, Wolfe, 57, and Jodi took out a PPP loan on April 27, 2020.

We mentioned the timing because they got the loan right before Frank Fritz, American Pickers‘ longtime co-host with Wolfe, was let go by The History Chanel. Antique Archaeology Nashville, their company, took out a $74,097 loan that went toward paying 10 employees at their business.

Then Jodi filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Wolfe Is Keeping An Eye On Growing The Show’s Brand

While Wolfe’s personal life has changed, he still is keeping an eye on growing the show’s brand.

He knows that his stores in Le Claire, Iowa, and Nashville bring in the bucks. With that taking place, the American Pickers host sees more potential and more to be made.

“Now we’re looking at brand licensing and merchandising,” Wolfe said. “Take it to Kohl’s, take it to JCPenny’s. My stores do millions of dollars a year in sales in merchandise, but not what they would do on a Black Friday at a big-box store.”

It looks like American Pickers will continue to grow and grow beyond a TV show.

