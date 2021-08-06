Cancel
Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With LA Clippers

By Farbod Esnaashari
After a week of speculating, Kawhi Leonard is signing back with the LA Clippers. Sources confirmed to AllClippers of Leonard's return after Chris Haynes broke the news.

Paul George went on Instagram to post a picture of him and Kawhi Leonard high-fiving each other, with the caption, "yessir hood"

Simply put, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have unfinished business. The duo came together to win a championship, and unfortunately, that just hasn't happened yet. The Clippers looked like the 2021 NBA season was going to be the one where that destiny was finally going to get fulfilled.

The team clawed out of a 2-0 comeback against the Dallas Mavericks, tied the series 2-2 with the Utah Jazz, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George finally scoring back-to-back 30 point games at the same time. Many felt like George and Leonard never played at their best when they were playing together, but they were finally starting to click together. Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard suddenly had a torn ACL after a random hip bump by Joe Ingles. From that moment on, the Clippers were no longer the favorites to win the NBA Championship.

No one knows how long Kawhi Leonard will be out for the LA Clippers. He's expected to miss significant time, but there's no guarantee that he will miss the entire season yet. If there's one person who will be ready for his return, it's Paul George.

