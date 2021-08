Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason saw the field for the first time in Sunday’s preseason matchup and gave the Colts a small twinge of optimism. Whenever the Indianapolis Colts found out about the Carson Wentz foot injury and subsequent surgery that will sideline him for 5-12 weeks, the reaction was relatively doom and gloom. And though that might seem dramatic, it stemmed from the fact that Wentz’s backups are second-year pro Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger. Neither player had taken a regular season or preseason snap prior to Sunday.