Grayson Allen Is Now A Buck

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrayson Allen has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Memphis Grizzlies will get 6-4 Sam Merrill, who played for Utah State, and two second round draft picks. For Allen, it’s probably good and bad news. The good news is that he’s going to a team that just won a championship and that has some wonderful players. The Bucks have also done a great job of developing players, notably Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Khris Middleton has also improved significantly and some of the younger players, like Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton, have shown some signs of real growth.

