Grayson Allen Is Now A Buck

Just when it seemed like the Milwaukee Bucks had put the finishing touches on their roster, they make a surprising trade in the middle of the afternoon. First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks have traded Sam Merrill and two future second round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Grayson Allen. This news certainly came out of nowhere with no build-up prior to the announcement, and it is an interesting one to look at on the surface.