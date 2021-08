Under the Volcano chronicles the story of AIR Studios Monsterrat, which was built by Beatles' producer Sir George Martin in 1979. Located in the Caribbean, Monsterrat is a British island territory that Martin thought ideal to build his studio near an active volcano as a remote sanctuary for artists looking for isolation and inspiration. Directed by Gracie Otto, the documentary shows a who's who of the music industry mixing contemporary interviews from the likes of The Police, Earth, Wind and Fire's Verdine White, Dire Straits' Mark Knopfler, and Jimmy Buffett, Monsterrat natives who worked with them, archival interviews from the likes of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Rolling Stones and more.