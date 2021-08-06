Didnt Moore already sign?

Contract, why would they sign a sponsorship deal with him and let him go to college, when they could just sign a regular draftee contract with him and directly control his development? What if he gets hurt at UVA or Vanderbilt or Texas or Oregon State? (BTW, the Carolina League doesn't exist anymore -- doesn't really impact your argument -- but part and parcel of MLB's takeover of MILB.) They'd rather have them in their system. I've talked for years to the guys who play for my local minor league team, and if they get drafted highly enough, they're perfectly happy to spend $100k of their $5MM on a nice truck, and rent a nice apartment near the ballpark, while the Dominican players couch surf at the houses of host families and have to get rides from other teammates. The pride minor leaguers have wearing Yankees or Red Sox gear is a lot more than school pride of Vandy or UVA or Texas guys. Yeah, they don't get a degree out of it, and they don't have the same number of attractive young women around all the time. But if they got a decent signing bonus, they do ok for themselves.