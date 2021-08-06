Cancel
Didnt Moore already sign?

By HOOLAXFAN Joined:
 4 days ago

Will Shellenberger be the 1st VA Laxer to Sign an Endorsement Deal? -- rocket 08/06/2021 2:09PM. Think I saw where some UVA players already have...I'll see if I can surface ** -- CBHoo 08/06/2021 2:58PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...

He quit. Didnt like AD

Holman stepping down at Utah per press release from the University -- CBHoo 08/04/2021 9:21PM. Hmm…interesting as some discussion on the fanlax board that the programs -- CBHoo 08/06/2021 4:13PM. Just saw they're joining the ASun lax conference. Maybe Liberty will start -- AmericanHero247 08/04/2021 10:05PM. They already have a...
2021 Recruiting: Rod Moore

Clayton, OH – 5’11”, 180. Bob Shoop did all of his coaching at Michigan via Zoom (why remains a mystery), but his short time in Ann Arbor did leave us this one undersized, perhaps underrated safety prospect to unwrap in a few years. I say perhaps because there was substantial...
UNC has a really good image within the state of NC

UVA is seen as snobby. Somehow UNC has less of that image. NC State doesnt play quite the polar opposite (my guess is due to location) that VT plays to UVA. Mack capitalizes on that in a big way. UNC also has better facilities. Until UVA puts in action the plans for a football facility our recruiting has a lower ceiling than it should.
In an age of NIL.....no. The ACC is done in its current form.

Can ACC schools compete being $20-$30,000,000 a yr behind SEC for 15 years? -- Stech 08/10/2021 07:46AM. In an age of NIL.....no. The ACC is done in its current form. ** -- VT ChemE 1986 08/10/2021 6:03PM. Good question. I wondered about how much money do you need to compete...
Thanks, I will confirm receipt at home tonite --really appreciate it!

Yes. Happy to connect offline if you can leave an email address somehow. ** -- TriplHoo 08/10/2021 2:04PM. Thanks, I will confirm receipt at home tonite --really appreciate it! ** -- GunnyHooway 08/10/2021 4:38PM. New season started this week. Runs to Sept. 13 (25 matches). Next season -- TriplHoo 08/10/2021...
How long does it usually take for commit to get a rating? D’Andre Martin

How long does it usually take for commit to get a rating? D’Andre Martin -- techer1983 08/10/2021 5:25PM. Yes, saw that. But not a composite and doesn’t have one on the 247 for our -- techer1983 08/11/2021 07:21AM. It’s Rivals, they’re calculating his rating using an abacus ** -- BROman...
Third article projecting $80,000,000

2hoop3, first article from a business network about SEC & $60,000,000 -- Stech 08/10/2021 9:17PM. That's actually a really good article on the current situation. -- tarheelblue 08/10/2021 9:44PM. Spot on tarheelblue! A month ago I thought the ACC would eventually be fine -- Stech 08/10/2021 10:41PM. We agree on...
I like the Thomas the Tank Engine terminology for that type of player.

It's gonna be a blast watching Trey play alongside Zion and Ingram, not to -- AmericanHero247 08/09/2021 4:50PM. Always liked Zion (ducks). Hated Barrett. Zion plays with a smile. loves -- plegard 08/09/2021 5:12PM. I like the Thomas the Tank Engine terminology for that type of player. -- jdubforwahoowa 08/10/2021...
Absolutely nailed it, anybody with an objective mind knows it’s 2 Conf’s

While the masses clamored over Playoff ‘expansion,’ (long Article) -- goldendomer 08/10/2021 4:47PM. Absolutely nailed it, anybody with an objective mind knows it’s 2 Conf’s -- Stech 08/10/2021 9:12PM. Of the Big 3 events this summer (NIL, CFP-12, UT/OU to SEC) -- Maroon Baboon 08/10/2021 11:27PM. It was an uneven...
Seems you are missing the obvious, he just changed schools

Yes, he was comparing his new experience at Tech with his 4 years at -- OlderHokie 08/10/2021 6:06PM. It’s good to get those positive comments from him since he comes from a -- Hokie`79 08/10/2021 12:16PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if...
But to Hoodlum's point, if, say, the Yankees have a kid they can get under

Contract, why would they sign a sponsorship deal with him and let him go to college, when they could just sign a regular draftee contract with him and directly control his development? What if he gets hurt at UVA or Vanderbilt or Texas or Oregon State? (BTW, the Carolina League doesn't exist anymore -- doesn't really impact your argument -- but part and parcel of MLB's takeover of MILB.) They'd rather have them in their system. I've talked for years to the guys who play for my local minor league team, and if they get drafted highly enough, they're perfectly happy to spend $100k of their $5MM on a nice truck, and rent a nice apartment near the ballpark, while the Dominican players couch surf at the houses of host families and have to get rides from other teammates. The pride minor leaguers have wearing Yankees or Red Sox gear is a lot more than school pride of Vandy or UVA or Texas guys. Yeah, they don't get a degree out of it, and they don't have the same number of attractive young women around all the time. But if they got a decent signing bonus, they do ok for themselves.
Sports With Walter Moore

Former Savannah State track & field runner Abbas Akkbar has been named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference All- Time Indoor Track & Field Team. Akkbar was one of 45 individuals and five relay teams, including six national champions and two MEAC Hall of Famers, to be recognized. The Clarkston, Georgia...
Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
Odd hire to me - this whole situation is odd

Coach Creasy was a Radford alum and was doing pretty well I thought with her team. We got to know her a little back during those recruitable years. Seems weird that she left. This coach seems like a reach and missed a good bit of the summer recruiting season which can't be helpful. The whole thing seems like there's something wrong there.
I agree. The lack of any residual third-tier rights with the ACC schools

I agree. The lack of any residual third-tier rights with the ACC schools is what makes the ACC GoR more of a "poison pill" than the Big 12 GoR. I think this makes the ACC relatively stable until after 2030. A lot can happen in 10 years, but if the current money trends continue, the ACC won't be able to hold together for more than another decade or so.
Coach TV: Tom Allen on the first few days of camp

Earlier this afternoon Indiana head football coach Tom Allen took questions from the media following his team's Monday morning practice. This is the fourth day of camp as practice for the preseason Top 25 program started up on Friday. The Hoosiers will open their season on September 4th at Iowa.

