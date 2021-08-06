US women won a few wrestling medals as well

Here’s 5 things to know about Sunisa ‘Suni’ Lee, the American gymnast who won the gold medal in the women’s all-around at the Tokyo Olympics. Sunisa “Suni” Lee is officially an Olympic gold medalist. The 18-year-old American gymnast won the women’s all-around title at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday (July 29), thus securing her first-ever individual Olympic gold medal. Suni scored 57.433 for the incredible performance, edging out silver medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Angelina Melnikova of the Russian Olympic Committee. Suni’s win was celebrated back in the United States, and her loved ones were even captured on video erupting into a massive celebration after the athlete’s victory.