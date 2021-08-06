Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Hulu at TCA: ‘The Great’ Season 2, ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Animaniacs’ & More Set Premiere Dates

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
lincolnnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu is gearing up for fall as the streamer unveiled its 2021 slate of original premieres during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour (TCA). Along with setting debuts for highly-anticipated newbies like Dopesick and Baker’s Dozen, the streamer also set return dates for favorites like The Great and Animaniacs. Below, we’re rounding up all of the fall premieres to look out for on Hulu.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Godley
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Will Poulter
Person
Gwilym Lee
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Elle Fanning
Person
Michael Stuhlbarg
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Person
Jake Mcdorman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tca#Hulu#Macy#Summer Press Tour#Baker S Dozen#Yakko#Dot#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning to TVs This Fall

ABC axed a few beloved shows at the end of this past TV season, but one of them is getting new life. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs this fall. Sadly, it will only be via syndicated reruns. Deadline reports that...
TV SeriesGamespot

10 Canceled TV Shows That Should Have Stayed Dead

These 10 dead shows got another chance at life, and blew it. , and it's extremely rare for them to get a second chance--even when . That makes it sting all the more when shows that were once beloved do get to come back for a revival, reboot, or sequel series, and they wind up missing the mark.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dopesick’ Stars Michael Keaton & Rosario Dawson Talk Bringing “Humanity” To Depiction Of OxyContin Epidemic – TCA

OxyContin and its dangerous control over rural communities take center stage in Hulu’s upcoming Dopesick. While the limited series, based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book, takes from real anecdotes of addiction, creator and executive producer Danny Strong said elements of fiction help further expose the true tales of the epidemic. “I wanted to do something that really felt like it was telling the totally of the story. One story wasn’t the whole story,” Strong said during Hulu’s TCA presentation on Friday. Strong joined fellow executive producer and star Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Kailyn Dever, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter and John Hooganakker to...
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Amphibia Season 3 Premiere Set for October

Disney announced today during [email protected] that Amphibia Season 3 will premiere Saturday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW with a special extended-length episode. Check out the full new poster by scrolling down!. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly (Gravity Falls), Amphibia Season 3...
TV Seriesmoviehole.net

Comic-Con : Dexter revival premiere date; teaser revealed

Starring multiple Emmy nominee Michael C. Hall as America’s favorite serial killer Dexter Morgan, the special event series “Dexter : New Blood” will premiere Sunday, November 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the series finds him...
TV SeriesKokomo Perspective

NBC Fall Premiere Dates: ‘The Blacklist’ Moves Nights, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & More Set Returns

NBC has unveiled its fall lineup of new series and returning favorites including a new night for The Blacklist and a two-hour premiere for Law & Order: SVU. Along with making way for fresh titles like the James Wolk drama Ordinary Joe and the thriller La Brea, NBC will also offer an Olympic Dreams special with the Jonas Brothers and welcome new game show Family Game Fight! hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The Voice, The Wall, New Amsterdam, and the One Chicago‘s Fire, Med, and PD also return along with newest Law & Order series Organized Crime.
TV Serieslincolnnewsnow.com

‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Premiere Date on HBO Max Set — Watch a Teaser (VIDEO)

“What does it all mean?” That’s one of the questions asked in the Doom Patrol Season 3 teaser, and you’ll be asking the same question after you watch. New episodes of the DC series premiere on HBO Max — its first season dropped on DC Universe, then the second on both streaming services — on Thursday, September 23, with the first three. The rest of the season will roll out weekly on Thursdays, through November 11.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

‘Rebel’: IMDb TV Circling Season 2 of Canceled ABC Drama

The freshman season of the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama from 'Grey's Anatomy' showrunner Krista Vernoff has landed at the ad-supported streamer. Rebel isn’t done fighting. Amazon-backed IMDb TV has landed free streaming rights to the first season of former ABC drama Rebel, the Erin Brockovich-inspired series created by Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. The series began streaming on the ad-supported platform July 15.
TV SeriesTVLine

Goliath Final Season Premiere Date Is (Finally) Set at Amazon

More than 20 months after it was renewed, Amazon Prime‘s Goliath has been given a premiere date for its fourth and final season. The streamer announced on Tuesday that the legal drama, starring Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton, will release all of its final eight episodes on Friday, Sept. 24 (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide).
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Showtime reveals Dexter: New Blood trailer and premiere date

Showtime has released a new trailer for Dexter: New Blood, the official title of the Dexter revival, during its Comic-Con@Home panel, as well as announcing that the event series will premiere November 7th in the 9 PM time slot. Watch below…. Dexter: New Blood will pick up nearly 10 years...
TV SeriesStarTrek.com

Amazon Prime Video Sets Season Two Premiere Date for Star Trek: Lower Decks

Amazon Prime Video today announced that the second season of the fan-favorite animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on Friday, August 13th in multiple territories around the world including Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more. The ten episode series will roll out weekly, with the season two finale dropping on Friday, October 15th.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Season 8 premiere date, cast, trailer, and plot for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Season 8 premiere date, cast, trailer, and plot for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered in 2013 and received two Golden Globe nominations in its first season. The precinct will close its doors for good after eight seasons and a difficult ride for the programme. Andy Samberg portrays Jake Peralta, an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy