In this episode, we go over five great pizza places in the area, Tampa Bay Comic Con coming to town this weekend, and we fill you in on where you can get a free skin check. Q105’s Geno and Mason kick us off by running down five of Geno’s favorite pizza places in the Tampa Bay area (:54). You might be surprised to find some great pizza spots right here in Florida! Jamie Kautzmann from the Tampa Bay Comic Con joins Coop from the MJ Morning Show and runs down the great panels and celebrities coming to the convention this weekend (2:59). They also go over the costumes you can wear and some ticket details. This Saturday is also Moffitt Cancer Center’s Mole Patrol at the Clearwater Beach and Roxanne shared some information with Dr. Vernon Sondak (6:01). They go over how you can get a free skin screening to help you and the community stay active on their skin care.