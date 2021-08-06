Cherokee chief says governor, AG seeking to destroy tribal sovereignty

(Millerville, MN) The stop was perhaps more symbolic than anything, but one that was appreciated by those in attendance. Governor Tim Walz and Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson paid a visit to the Mike and Britney Roers farm, south of Millerville Thursday. The Roers own less than a couple hundred head of milk cows, but operate a robotic milking system. They were not the only farmers or producers in attendance. Nearby farmer Joe Wagner was there too. He and his wife oversee an operation that is in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, raising between 4,000 and 5,000 beef cattle. Although a small, private gathering, there were also turkey producers, crop farmers, District 12B Republican Representative Jeff Backer, Douglas County Commissioner Keith Englund and more weighing in on the topic of the day, the drought.