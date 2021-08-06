Cancel
Cherokee, OK

Cherokee chief says governor, AG seeking to destroy tribal sovereignty

By CNHI Oklahoma News
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor on Friday filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to overturn the 2020 McGirt ruling that the state does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes committed by Native Americans in Eastern Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin...

