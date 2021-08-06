Cancel
Hulu at TCA: 'The Great' Season 2, 'Dopesick,' 'Animaniacs' & More Set Premiere Dates

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHulu is gearing up for fall as the streamer unveiled its 2021 slate of original premieres during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour (TCA). Along with setting debuts for highly-anticipated newbies like Dopesick and Baker’s Dozen, the streamer also set return dates for favorites like The Great and Animaniacs. Below, we’re rounding up all of the fall premieres to look out for on Hulu.

