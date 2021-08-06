Cancel
Michigan State

A Black Army vet toured a house in Michigan with his real estate agent and teen. Police surrounded the home and handcuffed them

By Jonathan Edwards The Washington Post,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

As a police officer turned Roy Thorne around to cuff his hands behind his back, the 45-year-old father saw the same happening to his 15-year-old son. Feelings came quickly then to Thorne, who's Black: rage that his son was being arrested. Humiliation that the teenager had to watch his dad get handcuffed while the whole neighborhood looked on. Confusion about how viewing a house with his real estate agent on a Sunday afternoon could lead to a half-dozen police officers pointing guns at them.

