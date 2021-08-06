WEEKEND AHEAD: After a year wait, Jim Covert will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame
CHICAGO – There were many things that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that was a shame for 20 former members of the National Football League. That’s because the Centennial Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was named early in 2020, couldn’t be enshrined for an entire year. Included in that group was former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jim Covert, who had to wait a bit to enjoy a most special day.wgntv.com
