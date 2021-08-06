WEEKEND AHEAD: After a year wait, Jim Covert will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame

One of the greatest Houston Texans players, Andre Johnson, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time. Could this finally be the Houston Texans first member of the Hall of Fame? Andre Johnson is the franchise leader in receiving yards with 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns. When his two seasons with the Colts and Titans are added in, that number creeps up to 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns which is good enough for 11th all-time in terms of yards.