Dave Bautista is priming audiences for Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel, teasing the follow-up to the 2019 hit is going to be much better than Knives Out. Chatting to People, the Marvel hero said: "I really think it's going to be as good, if not better, than the first one. I'm always afraid to say that because I don't want anybody to get offended saying that we're going to be better, but I really do think this."