Logan vaccine clinic promises 5 lbs of free beef for anyone getting a shot Saturday or Monday

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Logan cosponsored by a Hyrum meatpacking plant is offering free ground beef to everyone who gets the shot. “Every Covid-19 vaccine received will help keep our team members and our community safe and healthy,” stated Darren Olsen, JBS Hyrum plant manager in a media release. “This sweepstakes is a great incentive to encourage everyone to come out and do their part to help put an end to the pandemic.”