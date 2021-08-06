Cancel
Protests

Vaccine mandate campaign sparks protest, controversy

By Jeff Moore Carolina Journal
carolinacoastonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the controversy over vaccine mandates grows, public officials’ animus for the unvaccinated is resonating among social justice activists. On Thursday, July 29, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that while the statewide mask mandate would still expire at the end of the month, his administration was focused on increasing vaccinations and was implementing a verification, masking, and testing regime for all cabinet agency employees He blamed the unvaccinated for contributing to the continued spread of the virus and urged the vaccinated to “channel your frustration” toward the unvaccinated.

Roy Cooper
