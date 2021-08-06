Cancel
Nashville, TN

Breakout Star Leah Marie Mason Blows Out the Candles on “I Wish”

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 6, 2021 (Nashville, TN): Breakout Country Artist Leah Marie Mason is a modern-day Cinderella in her new single “I Wish,” available now on all streaming platforms. The single follows her breakout success with “Far Boy” and the reimagined his-and-hers duet version featuring Austin Burke as well as her duet with Big Machine-signed rapper Kidd G on “Love Isn’t Real.” The new single premiered exclusively via Cowgirl Magazine on Thursday.

