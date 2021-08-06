Breakout Star Leah Marie Mason Blows Out the Candles on “I Wish”

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé's nine-year-old daughter and Grammy winner, returned to her other public hobby today, modeling for her mom's Ivy Park line in a new video released for Ivy Park Rodeo Kids. She was joined by her mom plus her little brother and sister, four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter. They all appeared alongside Bey in different frames during the 36-second ad. But even though their appearances are brief, they're true scene-stealers. Being a star is literally in their genes, after all: