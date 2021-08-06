Sussex News & Notes for August 2021

The Village of Sussex seeks qualified Preschool Sports Instructors to implement preschool classes in our growing Youth Sports Program. The ideal candidate will implement existing curriculum and provide excellent customer service to both the students and caregivers enrolled in the classes. We are specifically seeking instructors for Preschool Sports Sampler and Preschool Tumbling classes, but are willing to consider other class proposals. Responsibilities include curriculum implementation, while adding in your individual personality, and class instruction and management in conjunction with our Recreation Coordinator. This is a year-round position. with a flexible schedule, including days, nights and weekends. Hours will vary depending on number of classes running, but could average 5-15 per week. Qualifications: Prefer ages 18+ with experience leading/coaching youth sports and activities. Starting wage at $8.00-$12.95 per hour, DOQ.