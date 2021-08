Up until now, if you wanted to get Windows 11 on your PC before its official release later this year, the only insider program for the new OS was the ‘dev channel’. Microsoft acknowledges this channel has some rough edges and stability problems, so it perhaps wasn’t the best idea to install this build on your primary PC. However, the company’s been busy ironing out the bugs reported in this channel, now opening up the beta channel for the latest preview build, which looks like it should offer a much smoother and more stable experience.