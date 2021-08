Six years ago, David Saldana and his wife opened the doors to El Amigo Mexican Restaurant with the dream of being able to start their own authentic Mexican cuisine right here in Erie. David moved to Erie when he was fourteen and saw the potential to make great food and give people jobs. The pandemic has made that a struggle this last year and a half. Saldana is still trying to find workers, and on top of that shortages to some of the staples that make up a classic Mexican restaurant. He hopes as things get closer to normal, he'll be able to fully staff his restaurant.