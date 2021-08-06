Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Suffers Left Shoulder Injury in Practice

By Will Ragatz
Posted by 
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson fell hard on his left shoulder after making a catch in Friday's training camp practice, and all of the fans in attendance held their breath. However, it appears that Jefferson avoided a major injury; it's reportedly a sprained AC joint. That's good news considering all of the possibilities involving his collarbone or another serious diagnosis.

He will undergo additional testing this weekend.

Jefferson appeared to be in pain and was immediately favoring his shoulder area after taking contact from cornerback Bashaud Breeland and hitting the ground.

Here's a video of the play.

Jefferson was down for a bit, being attended to by trainers, before getting up and walking into the team's facility. He didn't return to practice, later departing with head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman while wearing a hoodie.

Although it could've been worse, Jefferson will likely be out for a couple weeks at minimum. The timetable seems for a sprained AC joint seems to be anywhere from two to six weeks. Minnesota's Week 1 game in Cincinnati is just over five weeks away. Pain management and the threat of re-injury could also be issues throughout the season.

Without knowing much right now, it's safe to assume that Jefferson won't participate in any of the Vikings' five remaining training camp practices. I would also be surprised if he participated in any of the three preseason games. Even if he was healthy by the last preseason game in three weeks, there would be no upside to rushing him back for a meaningless contest.

The focus will be on whether or not Jefferson can get healthy in the next five weeks and be out there for Week 1. We should learn more about the injury this weekend when he undergoes further testing.

It would be a devastating blow to the Vikings' offense if Jefferson has to miss any games or the injury is more serious than currently believed. He proved to be one of the best offensive playmakers in the NFL last season, breaking the all-time rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards despite starting just 14 games.

Jefferson has had a fantastic training camp so far as he heads into his second season full of confidence that he can be even better than he was in his debut campaign.

Updates will be provided on Jefferson's injury status when they are available. But overall, it appears that this isn't too serious, which is good news for the Vikings.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

Comments / 0

InsideTheVikings

InsideTheVikings

Minneapolis, MN
52
Followers
203
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheVikings is a FanNation channel that is dedicated to covering the Minnesota Vikings

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ac#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s explicit 8-word response to Randy Moss’ disheartening take

The Minnesota Vikings got a massive steal in the 2020 NFL Draft when LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson landed on their laps with the No. 22 pick in the first round. Jefferson immediately paid dividends in his rookie year, posting 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 88 receptions across 16 games. Having established a thunderous first year in the league, Jefferson understandably has earned lofty expectations, heading to his sophomore season, except from at least one person — Randy Moss.
NFLBleacher Report

Can CeeDee Lamb Pass Justin Jefferson as NFL's Best Sophomore WR?

The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb appears to be on the precipice of asserting himself as one of the league's elite wide receivers. Before he can do so, he must first show he's the best wide receiver from the 2020 draft class—no small feat considering Justin Jefferson shattered rookie receiving records last season.
NFLdexerto.com

Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson slams “crazy” Madden 22 rating

Minnesota Vikings second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a seriously impressive rookie season in the NFL, with stats to match the best of the best. But his Madden 22 rating has come out, and he’s not happy. Especially now, when so many of the young stars coming through the NFL...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football | Justin Jefferson Shoulder Injury: HOW SERIOUS?? | TFD

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down the shoulder injury suffered by the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson in practice today. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Insider Has Update On Justin Jefferson After Scary Fall At Practice

Take a deep breath, Vikings fans. It doesn’t look like Justin Jefferson‘s shoulder injury isn’t as serious as some had originally feared. Jefferson landed on his right side after making a catch and getting tackled during Friday’s practice. It took him a while to get back on his feet. The rising star was clearly in pain, holding the shoulder area in the process. He left practice, as a result.
NFLBleacher Report

Eagles' DeVonta Smith Being Evaluated After Suffering Leg Injury at Practice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a leg injury Saturday during training camp and is being evaluated:. Any setback to the 22-year-old would be concerning for Philadelphia, which selected him No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL draft after he dazzled at Alabama. Smith helped lead the Crimson Tide...
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

LSU Tigers QB Brennan Suffers “Severe” Left Arm Injury

LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan suffered a "severe" left arm injury Monday that will require surgery. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron revealed the injury Monday afternoon. Brennan is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. “Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPewter Report

Arians: Bucs DT Vea Needs To Shed Weight

Bucs DT Vita Vea is always going to be one of the biggest human beings on a football field. At nearly 350 pounds, Vea can look lethargic at times when he’s moving – until the whistle blows. Then he’s a whirlwind of devastating power and shocking agility for a mega-sized defensive tackle.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Several Broncos held out of Tuesday's practice, two linemen suffer in-practice injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos were without several players on Tuesday as they donned pads for the first time during training camp. Wide receivers KJ Hamler (COVID protocols) and Tyrie Cleveland (backside), safety Kareem Jackson (rest day), linebacker Josey Jewell (groin), cornerback Mac McCain III (hamstring), tackle Cam Fleming (ankle) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) all did not participate on Tuesday.
NFLchatsports.com

The silver lining to Dak Prescott’s current shoulder injury and absence from practice

It’s less than ideal Dak Prescott is currently practicing on a limited basis due to a muscle strain in his right shoulder. It’s an injury that should remedy itself with a little rest, but in the meantime the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback is out of commission for an unspecified amount of time, at least when it come to actually throwing passes. His backups now have an opportunity to shine during his absence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy