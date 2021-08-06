Cancel
Royal Oak, MI

You can now own Ben Affleck's swanky — and temporary — Royal Oak 'Bat Cave' for $1.69 million

MetroTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe as people are very different but there is something we think everyone can agree upon: making Ben Affleck Batman was a terrible idea. Like, borderline reckless. He was bloated and sad and, let's be real, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder should take a backseat from making insanely expensive and dreary CGI spectacles for a second. But in 2021, Affleck is proving to us that anything is possible, even reuniting with your incredibly hot, talented, and ageless ex and captivating the internet with your Dunkin Donuts habit. The fact that he recently appeared in a "Love is Love" rainbow shirt the week his bestie Matt Damon admitted to, then retracted, his frequent use of a gay slur is just another glowing example of what we can only hope is a true Affleckaissance.

