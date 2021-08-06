Police/Fire

In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:. 12:52 a.m.: Kyle Barry, 22, of 9 Addison St. Apt. 3 was arrested on a straight arrest warrant. 7:12 p.m.: A 911 caller reported that being concerned for a young woman in a pink shirt who was walking with an adult man in a navy wind suit. The caller stated that young woman put her thumb out so the caller pulled over and asked if everything was okay. The man seemed to be avoiding the vehicle.