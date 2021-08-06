Cancel
Loveland, CO

Vaccine clinics scheduled at MCR in Loveland

By Reporter-Herald Staff
ReporterHerald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCHealth will offer vaccine clinics at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland this Saturday and next with the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant spreading rapidly. The health system announced that with increasing spread, rising hospitalizations and growing demand for vaccines, the health system would add clinics Aug. 7 and 14 at three Colorado locations, including Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

