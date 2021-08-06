Vaccine clinics scheduled at MCR in Loveland
UCHealth will offer vaccine clinics at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland this Saturday and next with the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant spreading rapidly. The health system announced that with increasing spread, rising hospitalizations and growing demand for vaccines, the health system would add clinics Aug. 7 and 14 at three Colorado locations, including Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs.www.reporterherald.com
