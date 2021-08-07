Cancel
Frank Ocean Announces Luxury Brand Homer & NYC Jewelry Store

By Darlene Aderoju
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday (Aug. 6), Frank Ocean announced the launch of his independent American luxury company Homer and its debut collection. The first Homer collection is composed of high-end jewelry and silk scarves, each handcrafted using 18k gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and American lab-grown diamonds. Homer pieces are designed in New York City and handmade in Italy. In a press release, Ocean revealed that the designs are inspired by his childhood obsessions and heritage.

