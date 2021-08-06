Take 5 Oil Change starts construction off of Gattis School Road in Round Rock

Williamson County commissioners are prepared to file a lawsuit should Austin City Council approve the purchase of the Candlewood Suites hotel Aug. 11 for housing. On Aug. 10, Williamson County commissioners heard from several residents who live near the hotel, located at 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., Bldg. 2,, which is within Austin city limits and Williamson County boundaries. All six residents spoke in favor of a potential lawsuit against the city of Austin should the city approve the $9.6 million purchase. The meeting continues a monthslong debate over the purchase of this hotel between the county and city.