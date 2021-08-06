Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Round Rock, TX

Take 5 Oil Change starts construction off of Gattis School Road in Round Rock

By Brooke Sjoberg
Posted by 
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take 5 Oil Change began construction in July for a location at 2151 Gattis School Road, Round Rock. A representative of the company confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper that there is not a set opening date for the location. Take 5 Oil Change offers contactless, drive-thru oil changes and other maintenance such as air filter and windshield wiper replacement. This will be the first Round Rock location, according to company website listings. www.take5oilchange.com.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Seguin, TX
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take 5#The Daily Texan#The Daily Dot#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Austin

Hoots to open first Central Texas location in Round Rock in January

Hoots Wings is coming to 2200 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. 125, Round Rock, in January. The Hooters spinoff franchise borrows its menu from its parent restaurant offering dine-in, takeout, an outdoor patio and delivery options to its customers. Renovation of the fast-casual restaurant facility is set to begin at the end of August, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. This will be the first Hoots location in Central Texas with a handful of franchises opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this summer. www.hootswings.com.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Buff City Soap coming to Round Rock in November

Buff City Soap is coming to 250 University Blvd., Ste. 160, Round Rock, in November. A Soap Makerie will be coming to the University Commons shopping center, bringing plant-based small-batch handmade soap, laundry and bath items with it. www.buffcitysoap.com. Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock...
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

New sustainable seafood spot opens and more Southwest Austin business news

1. Bottled water supplier Alkaline Falls opened its Oak Hill storefront in early May. Located at 6118 Hwy. 290, Ste. B, Austin, Alkaline Falls offers pH-balanced alkaline water. Customers may either bring their own containers for cleaning and filling at the store, or they can purchase containers ranging from 1 liter to 5 gallons in size. Filtration showerheads are also sold. 737-268-9932. www.facebook.com/alkalinefallsllc.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County commissioners further discuss lawsuit against Austin over potential hotel conversion to shelter

Williamson County commissioners are prepared to file a lawsuit should Austin City Council approve the purchase of the Candlewood Suites hotel Aug. 11 for housing. On Aug. 10, Williamson County commissioners heard from several residents who live near the hotel, located at 10811 Pecan Park Blvd., Bldg. 2,, which is within Austin city limits and Williamson County boundaries. All six residents spoke in favor of a potential lawsuit against the city of Austin should the city approve the $9.6 million purchase. The meeting continues a monthslong debate over the purchase of this hotel between the county and city.
Pflugerville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville officials to purchase 29 acres on FM 685 and Pecan Street for new civic center, City Hall

Following a mid-July move toward the purchase of land that could become the home of the new Pflugerville City Hall facility, officials have moved further toward that pursuit. On Aug. 10, Pflugerville City Council heard recommendations from the newly formed capital improvement bond committee that centered on purchase and use of 29 acres of land on the northwest corner of FM 685 and Pecan Street, colloquially referred to as the Pfluger Tract.
Leander, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Legislation expedites funding for Northline development in Leander

A 115-acre mixed-use project in Leander will be able to obtain more funding faster due to legislation focused on economic development opportunities. In June, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 4103 and HB 4638 with coordination from the city of Leander; state Rep. John Bucy III, D-Austin; state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown; and Alex Tynberg, principal and owner of the Northline Leander Development Co.
Williamson County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County health district reports 1% of ICU beds available Aug. 9

In the state's Trauma Service Area O, 11% of hospital beds are available and 1% of intensive care units are available as of the afternoon of Aug. 9. This means there are 470 available hospital beds and 6 available ICU beds in the region, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. The region includes Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Llano, San Saba, Travis and Williamson counties.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

Burnet Road sidewalk improvements completed near Q2 Stadium

Construction of sidewalks near Burnet Road and Braker Lane are complete, according to the city of Austin’s corridor program office. The improvements were of particular concern because of the expected increase in pedestrians in the area walking to nearby Q2 Stadium on Austin FC game days, according to an Aug. 6 newsletter sent by the corridor program office. The office oversees projects funded by a 2016 mobility bond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy