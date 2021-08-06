Take 5 Oil Change starts construction off of Gattis School Road in Round Rock
Take 5 Oil Change began construction in July for a location at 2151 Gattis School Road, Round Rock. A representative of the company confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper that there is not a set opening date for the location. Take 5 Oil Change offers contactless, drive-thru oil changes and other maintenance such as air filter and windshield wiper replacement. This will be the first Round Rock location, according to company website listings. www.take5oilchange.com.communityimpact.com
