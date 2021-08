Wrigley Field will host the final game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. August 8, 2021, at 7:08 PM EDT. The Chicago White Sox are 4-2 in their last six games this season. The team was defeated twice in their series against Kansas City but the White Sox managed to avoid a sweep by winning the first match. The White Sox are currently dominating the series against the Cubs by 2-0. The team improved its record to 65-46 following a 4-0 victory over the Cubs and the Chi White Sox are leading the AL Central standings.